A YORK charity has pleaded with people not to 'go it alone' by offering rooms in their own homes directly to Ukrainian refugees.

Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary says it is vital that people go through the proper channels.

Otherwise, they not only put themselves at risk of being exploited, she says - they could also end up offering false hope to desperate refugees.

She said across the country, local people were setting up Facebook groups so as to reach out and make direct contact with refugees fleeing Ukraine, offering a offer a place their home under the government's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme.

"That's generous, that's wonderful. People are so good-hearted, and want to do the right thing. But please be patient. We have to do this properly," she said.

Rebecca stressed that people should always be wary about giving out their details online to people they didn't know.

But she warned that those who offered a place in their own home to refugees they 'met' online could also end up giving false hope.

Proper safeguarding checks - including DBS (criminal record) checks if children are involved - will need to be completed before refugees can take up the offer of a place in a home, Rebecca said. Homes will also need to be checked to make sure they are suitable and appropriate. Many refugees coming from Ukraine will be families, she pointed out - while much of the accommodation being offered is in a single room in a family home.

If people do go it alone, and something goes wrong, they have no support or back-up, Rebecca added. But if they go through a 'matching agency' - such as Refugees at Home or York City of Sanctuary - that support would be available. "If something goes wrong, we can fix it."

More than 260 people in York have now signed up to a register to offer support or accommodation to Ukrainian refugees. Rebecca said York City of Sanctuary had already started the process of matching refugees with offers of help. But she warned that, because of the checks needed, there was no 'quick fix'.

Under the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, members of the public can nominate a Ukrainian family to stay with them - but it must be for at least six months. Where matches are approved following security checks, host families will receive a 'thank you' payment of £350 per month. Local authority areas will also be entitled to more than £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee.

But Rebecca said this raises another problem. As of yet, there is no financial support available for Ukrainians who were able to come here because of family connections, under the family visa system.

"I have had people saying 'four members of my family are coming out - what are we going to do?'" she said

But she stressed that various organisations in York involved with refugees, including the council, were already working together to co-ordinate support for refugees.

A What's App support group has also been set up for Ukrainians living in York, she said.

To offer support to Ukrainian refugees, email York City of Sanctuary on contact@yorkcos.co.uk