A DRIVER has been arrested after passenger is left critically ill after car crash.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and another man is critically ill in hospital after a crash near Richmond.
A dark-coloured Alfa Romeo, containing the driver and four passengers, hit a tree and a bridge on a country road last night (March 24) at around 11.30pm on Sandbeck, off Richmond Road, between Catterick and Richmond.
One man, who was a passenger in the car, is currently in hospital with critical injuries.
The other passengers were offered medical treatment at the scene.
The driver was later treated at hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw the Alfa Romeo in the moments leading up to the collision, or has any other information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number 12220050274.
You can also email the Major Collision Investigation Team on mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk.
