DOZENS of local employers were in attendance at this year’s York Jobs Fair to talk about opportunities for people in the city.
Hosted at the York Railway Institute, around 60 local businesses and training providers were on hand at to talk about employment opportunities with some 400 attendees from across York, representing an increase of around 150 on last year’s event.
Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: “These jobs fairs are incredibly popular with both employers and prospective employees and are a great opportunity for anyone at the start of their working life, people who are looking for a career change or those looking for new local opportunities.”
Some prospective employees at the event already have interviews lined up, with around a third of those organisations attending doing so for the first time.
The event was funded by City of York Council and organised by York Learning, working in partnership with Job Centre Plus. The fair brought together employers, employment support agencies, and education and training providers to offer local people job opportunities, information and advice.
For more information on opportunities to learn, earn and grow by developing your skills, visit the City of York Council website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.