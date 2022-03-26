Hellmann’s will release a trio of new flavoured mayonnaises, that will come into UK supermarkets next month.
As reported by The Grocer, the trio – Gravy Mayonnaise, Coronation Mayonnaise and Chilli Charger Mayonnaise – are billed as being inspired by “Britain’s best-loved restaurant sauces”.
Gravy Mayonnaise would bring “exciting new flavour to kitchens and allows shoppers to experiment with a variety of occasions”, said Georgina Bradford, foods marketing director at Hellmann’s owner Unilever.
Meanwhile, the Chilli Charger had “a hot umami taste” and was “ideal for pairing with all chicken dishes”, while the Coronation flavour offered “a tangy and jubilant” option for sandwiches.
The trio will roll initially into Iceland and Morrisons in April in squeezy bottles, with a wider rollout to come later in the year to other UK supermarkets.
This is the second major move from Hellmann’s this month after it rebranded its salad dressings and added two new flavours in Blue Cheese and Garlic & Herb.
Hellmann's is one company that isn't afraid to experiment with new flavours in their products, including releasing Jalapeno Ranch Sauce and Creamy Sriracha Sauce in 2021.
They have also in the past released specific sauces to go with kebabs, pizza, chicken and Mexican food, which were described as ideal for homemade versions of takeaway food.
