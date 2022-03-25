THIS is the moment police dog Skye helped catch a notorious drug dealer.

North Yorkshire Police has released a short video of Skye and her handler finding and seizing drugs which led to Emma Louise Seed being jailed at York Crown Court.

Seed was yesterday sentenced to 11 years and nine months' imprisonment following an extensive ‘County Lines’ drug dealing investigation linked to Whitby.

Seed, 31, formerly of South Bank in Middlesbrough, was jailed at York Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four Class A drugs-related offences including: conspiring to supply heroin in Whitby between November 23 and December 2, 2020; conspiring to supply Class A drugs in Whitby between 25 October 25 and November 21, 2020; conspiring to supply Class A drugs in Whitby between August 28 and October 23, 2020 and possession of heroin in Scarborough on August 20, 2021.

Police say that following the development of information and intelligence about suspected Class A drug dealing in Whitby, Safer Neighbourhood Officers from Scarborough and Ryedale CID executed a warrant at a house on Abbots Road on February 12, 2020.

This action resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia, telephones and other devices.

This sparked a two-year investigation which involved detailed analysis by the Digital Forensics Unit and support from both the Yorkshire and the Humber and North East Regional Organised Crime Units.

The investigation team were able to link together hundreds of phone calls and text messages with key locations along the ‘County Lines’ supply chain that was active between Teesside and Whitby.

A further drugs warrant was executed at an address in South Bank, in the Cleveland Police area, on December 9, 2020. Heroin and cocaine were seized, and Seed was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The force say it was evident that Seed was at the heart of the drug dealing conspiracy.

She was later charged with the seven offences and appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on August 2, 2021 where the case was committed to York Crown Court.

Seed pleaded guilty in January 2021 and she has been held in custody since November 2, 2021 awaiting the sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said: “Emma Seed has brought nothing but misery and harm to the Whitby community.

“She has ruthlessly exploited vulnerable and drug-addicted people for her own financial gain while operating a County Lines drug dealing conspiracy between Teesside and Whitby.

“Seed is now facing up to the full extent and seriousness of her offending. A custodial sentence of 11 years and nine months is a satisfying result for everyone connected to the investigation.

“It is also a great outcome for the people of Whitby who have had to put up with this dangerous and damaging activity on their doorsteps.

“We thank every resident or business owner who has passed on vital information to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers. We can’t stress enough how important this flow of information is for effective policing and bringing offenders like Seed to justice.

“More than anything, this case shows that North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate drug dealers based in our area or those who travel in to supply these potentially lethal substances.

“We’re watching and listening to your every move – you’ve been warned.”