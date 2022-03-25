The £20m restoration of York's Guildhall will be completed 'soon', says York City Council.

The work on the buildings, parts of which date from the 15th Century, began in autumn 2019 and was originally due to be finished in 2021.

Last month the council said completion was due by the end of March.

Project delays have been blamed on a shortage of materials, high river levels and the discovery of historic human remains, a City of York Council report stated.

The authority was based at the Guildhall until 2013 when it moved to new offices.

Last week, the counci played host to officials from the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

Visitors to the Guildhall were able to admire the attention to detail and fine craftsmanship, which has been a key feature of the restoration project.

The visit also saw Kingston councillors and officers learn about the rich history of the building, including its role as a seat of civic governance for hundreds of years.

Incorporating modern elements around a historic core, the redevelopment of the Guildhall will secure the long-term future of the site. The redeveloped Guildhall will offer:

• high quality office space

• spaces for community use

• a café

• a new riverside restaurant

• better access for local residents

Significant repairs have been carried out and the building has been transformed, helping to safeguard the building for future generations.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: "We’re very proud to be the custodians of the historically and culturally important Guildhall at the heart of York city centre.

"We were delighted to welcome colleagues from the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames to the Guildhall. It was great to show them around the Guildhall site, and show how we have helped to bring a new lease of life into one of York’s most historic and well-loved buildings."

A council statement added : " The restoration of the Guildhall is nearly complete and the building will be reopening soon. As part of the reopening there will be public tours. More information about this will be announced shortly."

For more details about the project, go to: www.york.gov.uk/GuildhallProject