POLICE have reported that another elderly resident in North Yorkshire has fallen victim to an scam call.
North Yorkshire Police have said there are an increasing number of fraud reports from residents living in the Scarborough area telling them they have been contacted by fraudsters pretending to be the police - usually the "Metropolitan Police".
Yesterday (March 24), a woman in her 80s was persuaded to transfer thousands of pounds to a bank account controlled by fraudsters.
A particular feature of these crimes is that the victim is told to make the transfer, and if challenged by bank staff, to say it’s money for a grandchild who urgently needs help.
The victim thinks they are speaking to a police officer and are completely taken by the whole con.
They are even told bank staff are 'in on the crime', and although it is a lie, the victim uses this story to explain the high-value money transfer they are making.
The police are also urging bank and building society staff - on the North Yorkshire coast especially - to be on the look-out for older customers who may have fallen victim.
If you are worried you may have fallen victim to a scam, call 101 to report this to the police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.