A FORMER York chef and postman who escaped Ukraine after a nightmare 1,000-mile drive across the country has spoken out about the lack of official support he received when he arrived back in his home town.

John Darvill arrived at Leeds Bradford airport on March 12 with just £7.40 in his pocket. His Ukrainian wife Yuliia is still in Poland because she has no British visa.

John was picked up at the airport by his daughter Ruby, and is staying with her in Wigginton.

But when - desperate for advice about what benefits he could claim, how to register with a GP, and how to get a visa for his wife - he went to the city council offices last week, he was told he couldn't come in because of Covid.

He was given a number to call instead. A woman answered - and told him: "There is nobody here to help you, sorry."

John says he has since been contacted by York Outer MP Julian Sturdy's office. They have advised him on his visa application for Yuliia, and on how to register with a GP.

But he said it seems that he won't be able to apply for any benefits without it affecting the benefits his daughter Ruby, a single mum, is claiming.

At the moment he is relying on money donated through a Go Fund Me page Ruby set up for him. "But that won't last long," he said.

He said the problems were typified when he went to register with a GP because he hasn't been sleeping.

He was given a form to fill in and asked questions like 'Do you live in York? Do you claim benefits?' He didn't know how to answer. "I'm not living here, but I am living here. There wasn't a choice to answer and say 'refugee'.

When he arrived back in York, John, 56, described how, during the course of their 1,000 mile drive across war-torn Ukraine, he and Yuliia saw things he 'didn't want to speak about'.

Like other refugees, they lost everything in the war. And he is still unable to sleep at night, haunted by what happened.

Ruby said the lack of support her dad had received in York was 'disgusting'. "It seems people don't know what to do in a situation like this," she said.

John added: " I'm left wondering what if I was a Ukrainian who can't speak English? How the hell are these people going to get help?"

A senior official at City of York Council has apologised for the way John was dealt with.

Pauline Stuchfield, the authority's director of customer and communities, said: “Unfortunately on this occasion it seems that we have not adequately explained what level of help we can provide especially with emergency assistance. We apologise for the confusion."

She said most benefit claims were dealt with by the DWP, but that the council should have been able to point John to organisations which could help.

On Ukrainian refugees, she added: "Ukrainian refugees coming to York will be able to access a full package of benefit and support funds and our teams will be ready to assist however they can."

To make a donation to Ruby's 'Go Fund Me' page for John, visit www.gofundme.com/ and search for Ruby Darvill.