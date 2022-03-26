BOSSES at the home of one of York's oldest timepieces are reminding people that the clocks change tomorrow.
The clocks go forward one hour at 1am on Sunday, March 27, as we enter British Summer Time.
And the Bar Convent, in Blossom Street, will be among those having to make the change manually - to a clock that's been telling time for longer than most.
The double-faced Turret Clock, that can be seen from both Blossom Street and from the Bar Convent’s Atrium, was made by the eminent York clockmaker Henry Hindley (1701-1771).
Dr Hannah Thomas, archivist at the Bar Convent, said: “I’m sure thousands of people walk or drive past the turret clock on the outside of the Bar Convent on Blossom Street without realising quite how special it is.
“Hindley was an exceptional clockmaker, amongst the most highly esteemed of his time. Not only were his timepieces so highly regarded for their exacting mechanics, but he was also an inventor of tools and even a telescope."
