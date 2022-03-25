CHILDREN wearing gloves in class to stay warm and others dodging falling masonry - a York MP has highlighted the parlous state of some city school buildings.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell outlined the need for a new school for All Saints RC in York in the House of Commons and spoke to MPs about the state of other city schools.

She said: "Many schools in York are in need of capital investment.

"Tang Hall Primary Academy, which was at the very top of the list in 2010 for Building Schools for the Future funding, is still yet to be rebuilt.

"The school had to introduce a new uniform that included hoodies and mittens for the children to be warm enough in their classes, but also recognise that in the summer the classrooms rapidly turn into greenhouses that are too hot to work in.

" It is schools like this that need to be rebuilt to ensure that our children get the best possible education.

"We have Carr Junior School, where I have been shown the leaky pipes and the need for investment that has yet to come forward, or Millthorpe School, where they are constantly dodging pieces of masonry falling from the buildings. Many of our schools need capital investment."