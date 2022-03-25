YORK'S very own BAFTA-qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival is teaming up with a theatre in the city to present a season of independent films.
The films in 'Aesthetic Season of Film' to be shown at York Theatre Royal reflect wider national and local events including Earth Day and York Pride, as well as complementing some of the shows on stage at the theatre.
Cherie Federico, director of Aesthetica Short Film Festival, said: "Film is immediate. It is here and it is now. We are pleased to be working in partnership with York Theatre Royal to bring independent film programming to beating heart of York's cultural offer.
"We hope that residents and visitors alike will be inspired by this bold storytelling, which does so much to join us, as a wider community through human stories that bind us together "
There are eight of film nights in the season during April, May, June and July including LGBTQ+ Shorts: Defining Gay Cinema, Fragile Existence: Witness to the Climate Crisis, Raised Voices: Black British Cinema and To Be Human: Global Stories.
Visit the theatre's website for full details of the schedule. All tickets are priced at £5 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01904 623568 or on the website.
