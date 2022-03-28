Delivery vehicles should be restricted in York centre

WITH the felling of the ye-oldie-world street light by a reversing waggon on the corner of Minster Gate/High Petergate what I say is thank god no pedestrians were killed or injured.

It once again highlights the problems of large delivery vehicles manoeuvring in narrow streets and with many of the buildings overhanging the pavements.

Damaged street light - photo by Anne Braithwaite

As the pavements are reinstated on one side, vehicles mount the pavement on the other side damaging them. And as they repair the damaged pavement they mount the newly laid slabs and damage - it's a catch-22 situation.

The truth is the delivery vehicles servicing York centre are just too big for the narrow streets and should be be restricted in both size and weights.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

Chancellor's fuel cut is "miserly"

MOTORISTS are daily being ripped off as fuel prices continue to rise, bearing no comparison in the increase in wholesale costs. So how does the Chancellor react... ? By deducting a miserly 5p per litre. In the meantime the Treasury, oil producers, petrol stations continue to rake in the cash, a constant smile on their faces having no thought whatsoever for their customers.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

"Could not trust Labour to run a raffle let alone the country"

AFTER listening to the Chancellor's budget I was amazed at the oppositions reply.

But hearing what she said and her futile alternatives let's look back on reflection.

She is a member of the Labour Party that when last in Government sold a vast amount of our gold reserves, took us into two wars costing thousands of lives including our own troops, bankrupt the country and when they left government with a farewell note saying sorry no money left.

I don't think I could trust them again to run a raffle let alone the country.

Terence Ryder,

Huntsmans Walk,

Acomb

Same standards as India? No thanks

MINISTER for Brexit, millionaire Jacob Rees-Mogg, has a vision. He wishes to scrap ‘gold-plated’ EU regulations and give the UK the same standards as India.

Life expectancy in India is 69 years, as opposed to 81 in the UK. The average wage in India is £230 a month (57 per cent of workers earn less than £107).

India has the worst air pollution on Earth with millions dying from respiratory diseases. Every year 1.5 million children die of waterborne diseases from India’s polluted rivers.

The UK has 4.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people; India has just 1. Everyone in Britain has access to adequate sanitation. Just 61 per cent of Indians have the same. There are ten nurses and midwives per 1000 people in the UK; in India just 1.

Dangerous insecticides, banned in the UK as part of our erstwhile EU membership, are still used in India, including fipronil and neonicotinoids.

Since the Indian government relaxed inspections, regulations and licensing to allow self-certification, and exempted some companies from reporting on health and safety, at least 6,500 employees died on duty in the last five years at factories, ports, mines, and construction sites.

Doesn’t worry millionaires but should worry the rest of us.

Christian Vassie,

Blake Court,

Wheldrake

