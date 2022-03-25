THE areas of York with the worst air pollution due to traffic exhaust emissions have been revealed.

The most polluted sites for Nitrogen Oxide (NO2), the emission produced from traffic, are York Hospital in Wigginton Road, close to the nearby Nestle factory, and also near to the University of York in Heslington, according to the National Atmospheric Emissions Inventory (NAEI).

The red patches on the map, produced by the NAEI, show the areas of the city which have the highest concentration of NO2, and are regarded as 'unhealthy', meaning people with lung conditions, older people and younger children, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

This is common for city centres in the UK, as the NAEI revealed.

The red patches are Heslington, where the university is, from York station through to Micklegate, Lendal, Shambles, Coney Street, and Walmgate, and Heworth, which includes the hospital, Nestle, and York St John University car park.

Map of the most polluted areas and sites in York Picture: National Atmospheric Emissions Inventory

The majority of the city centre was coloured red and orange, the second highest concentration of NO2, meaning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes Museum Gardens and Gillygate.

As previously reported by The Press, Gillygate is the street where planning permission was granted for a new block of flats to be built with non-opening windows facing the street, due to the NO2 levels.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said: "Gillygate forms part of York’s Air Quality Management Area (AQMA), an area covering the inner ring road and some radial routes.

"The AQMA was declared by the council because some streets exceed the health based air quality objectives for long-term average concentrations of NO2.

"Whilst air pollution has continued to decrease at most locations in York, some streets like Gillygate have NO2 levels above the health-based objectives.

"However these long-term objectives do not apply to people walking or cycling down the street, short-term objectives, relating to levels of pollution monitored over a one hour period, are not being breached anywhere in York."

AQMA map Picture: City of York Council

In response to why the Gillygate flats were granted the planning permission, Cllr Widdowson said: “For such sites within AQMAs, developers must demonstrate how exposure issues have been addressed and minimised through the principles of good design.

“Window openings to habitable rooms should not allow future occupants to experience pollution levels exceeding Air Quality Objectives.

“As such, to mitigate exposure to air pollution for this development, a scheme of non-opening windows and mechanical ventilation was required by planning condition.”

Dr James Lee, an atmospheric chemist at University of York, previously told The Press: "At very high levels nitrogen dioxide inflames airways and can cause things like asthma.

"York's streets are very narrow, the pollution can be trapped in by the buildings."

“The key to reducing levels would be to have fewer vehicles on the streets and vehicles with lower emissions.”