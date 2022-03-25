POLICE have made another arrest in connection with a murder investigation in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers have now made six arrests in connection with the investigation in Selby - which was launched after a man was found dead at a property in Millgate at around 1.15am yesterday morning.
Five people were arrested in connection with the incident yesterday and the police murder investigation continues.
Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, who is leading the investigation, said: “A scene will remain in place at Millgate over the coming days.
"The public should expect to see an increased visible police presence in the Selby area over the weekend. I hope the community feel reassured by this and not alarmed. I would urge anyone who has a concern to speak to officers on patrol.
“I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact us by submitting information online at https://www.mipp.police.uk/. Please click on the North Yorkshire Police crest.
"Alternatively, please contact us on 101 and quote reference number: 12220049571 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.