A CHARITY shop in York is to stage a wedding spectacular next month - with wedding dresses available from just £20.

The St Leonard’s Hospice shop in Layerthorpe will open its doors on Sunday April 3, when it will be selling all things wedding for one day only.

"There will be over 100 preloved gowns up for grabs, with a wide range of styles, including vintage dresses and never worn sample pieces, plus all the extras for a sustainable one-off special day," said a spokesperson.

"There’s something for everyone with bridesmaids, pageboys, mother of the bride/groom all catered for, and all locally sourced from kind donations from local people.

"The whole shop will be a wedding planner’s dream selling nothing but wedding items on the day, plus there will be a surprise theme to give you added inspiration for the big day."

Shop manager Helen Woodhead said: “The idea came from one single dress we had donated to us. From there, the donations started flooding in.

"We have a very loyal customer base and thank the people of York and the surrounding area for their generous donations. Our volunteers have gone above and beyond to get this event off the ground, including travelling around York to collect dresses, and have even made lots of lovely wedding bunting.

"The whole shop will be full of nothing but wedding items – including handbags, shoes, hats, jewellery, underskirts, and even china! So, if you’re getting married or going to a wedding this year - you’re not going to want to miss it."

The spring wedding spectacular takes places at St Leonard’s Hospice shop on 60, Layerthorpe, York from 9.30am – 4pm on Sunday April 3, with entry free.