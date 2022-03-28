READERS of eBooks are promised a better experience when they borrow from their North Yorkshire library using the BorrowBox app.

BorrowBox is the UK’s most popular platform for eBooks and eAudiobooks, with the widest range of titles and the most intuitive interface. The BorrowBox app incorporates an eBook reader as well as an eAudiobook player and is available to download to mobile devices free from the App Store and Google Play.

Chrys Mellor, General Manager for North Yorkshire Libraries, said: “We are really excited about the move to BorrowBox, for eBooks. We feel that it will improve the ease of use for our customers. BorrowBox is considered the best solution for accessibility, with a clear interface, one-click functionality and easy navigation. We think it will inspire existing users and engage new ones.

“We are working with our suppliers to make sure the changeover is as smooth as possible. However, any titles customers already have reserved will need to be re-borrowed on the BorrowBox platform. They will be able to finish reading books taken out before 22 April, though not renew them on Libby after that date.

“Members of North Yorkshire libraries have been able to borrow eBooks since 2010 and 5,000 readers log on every month to borrow from the huge range of titles available 24/7. We look forward to welcoming lots more readers in the future.

BorrowBox will replace the county’s existing Overdrive/Libby service for eBooks. The change applies only to eBooks. To maintain the service’s offer of the widest range of eAudio titles, listeners will still be able to download them from Libby and Ulverscroft, as well as from BorrowBox.

Chrys added: “Get the BorrowBox app now and be ready to borrow and download eBooks from BorrowBox from 22 April. If you need any help, please ask at your local library. On your phone, tablet or home computer, the doors to your local library never close.”