IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above during the 1983 finals are (from the left): Mrs Barbara Fletcher, secretary and founder member of the York and District Ladies’ Darts League, Miss Sandra Winters, captain of The Bridge; Mrs Beryl Glover, Gimcrack skipper, Mrs Polly O’Kane, Lord Nelson captain and Mr John Gallivan of the Leeds United Commercial Department.
ALICE HAWTHORN WOMEN’S DARTS TEAM 1981: Winners of the Sam Smith’s League are, from left, Linda Fowler, Laurie Holmes, Chris Preston, Margaret Bell, Margaret Dick and Susan Braithwaite.
BUCK HOTEL ‘A’ TEAM 1983: Sweeping the board during the 1983 darts season are from the left (back row): Mike Barnes, Steve Hill, Frank Bannister, Derek Bannister, Eddie Avison. Front: Ian Biggins, Howard Jackson (captain) and Andrew Grayson.
GIMCRACK WOMEN’S DARTS TEAM 1984: Winners of the first division of York Ladies’ Winter League are from the left, Lynn Chestney, Louise Smith, Pat Telfer, Marion Stilgoe, Beryl Glover, Syb Chilton, Jane King, Wendy Cunningham and Wendy Evans.
THE HORSESHOE LADIES’ DARTS TEAM 1983: Winners of the Pickering ‘A’ Winter Darts League are from the left, Sue Spittlehouse (captain), Chris Priestley, Brenda Fentiman, Pat Cross, Gladys Spittlehouse and Wendy Appleby.
