TWO schools have been recognised for their success in encouraging more children and parents to opt to cycle or walk on the school run rather than travel by car.
Malton Primary Academy has achieved its platinum Modeshift STARS award, the scheme’s highest honour, while St Augustine’s Catholic School, Scarborough, has won the Modeshift STARS Secondary School of the Year Award for the Yorkshire and Humber region for its commitment to gaining the award.
Modeshift STARS is a national awards scheme recognising schools that demonstrate excellence in promoting, supporting and increasing sustainable forms of active travel within their schoo.
To secure the Platinum Award, Malton Primary Academy undertook activities including a road safety week that included truck awareness training provided by DHL and local haulage company Dennis Distribution.
To achieve their Gold award, St Augustine’s worked closely with their students, staff, parents, governors, local councillors and North Yorkshire County Council's Sustainable Travel team, which nominated the school for the Modeshift STARS Secondary School of the Year Award.
All schools can achieve such an award. Schools interested in joining should contact the county council's Sustainable Travel team at opennorthyorkshire@northyorks.gov.uk
