AN EDUCATION group, including Selby College, has been named as a finalist for an award at a prestigious event.
Selby College and Wakefield College, as part of the recently formed Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, are "delighted" to announce that they have been shortlisted for multiple awards at the Educate North Awards.
Both colleges have been shortlisted for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award, which demonstrates the commitment of the colleges in providing an environment which is supportive and engaging of mental health and wellbeing.
Sam Wright, principal and chief executive officer at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “I’m delighted that the great work that colleagues across both our colleges do has been recognised by such a prestigious awards scheme, which highlights true excellence in the education sector.
"Both colleges are finalists for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award, which demonstrates the commitment of our staff to providing an environment which is both supportive and engaging of mental health and wellbeing - something which is tremendously important to us at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group."
The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday April 7 at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.
The event attracts over 300 education professionals from Further and Higher Education institutions from across the North.
