A FROG has been 'stamped to death' by children in a York park, it has been claimed.

A woman posted on Nextdoor, the hyperlocal social networking service for neighbourhoods, that the incident happened when some kids were in the pond area of West Bank Park,Acomb.

"One of them stamped a frog to death and another was kicked," she said

"Witnessed by two kind young girls that wanted to alert other people to their behaviour to make them stop.

"Myself and a friend approached them and asked them to stop and leave. They left the pond but I just wanted to let others know.

" I feel like this kind of behaviour should always be challenged."

The posting prompted a furious response. "I can't express my sadness and anger," said one woman.

Another said: "I chased several boys away from the pond about three days ago. I threatened then with the police. Later I saw them go back and followed them. Filmed them throwing a big branch into the pond. Thus kind of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable."

A third said: "That’s made me feel sick. What kind of an upbringing are these kids getting?"

A man posted: "That’s the kind of behaviour that can then progress to hurting other humans.Serial killers often cut their teeth in childhood by killing animals."