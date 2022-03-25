RESIDENTS in East Riding are being encouraged to complete an online survey about fast food litter.
The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking people to take part in the consultation to air their views on how the littering of packaging from fast food outlets affects the area.
The team is looking to gather the opinions of residents, local businesses, visitors and parish and town councils on the impact of the problem.
Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We would really appreciate residents helping us by filling out the survey. Litter is a major issue for every local authority.
“We spend around £3.9million per year cleaning up litter and many residents feel strongly about this problem, with several volunteer litter picking groups active in different areas.
"A major contributor to the amount of litter on our streets, our roadsides and in parks and play areas is packaging waste dropped by customers using fast food outlets."
The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and asks for views about the area you live, what your opinions are of litter and some suggested solutions to the problem.
To complete the survey, visit the council website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.