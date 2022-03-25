Boroughbridge, Sherburn in Elmet and Settle have become a hive of digital activity thanks to the roll-out of free public access Wi-Fi.
In partnership with NYnet, the North Yorkshire County Council is rolling out to scheme in 20 market towns across the county in a bid to support recovery and growth for communities and businesses. The final town to benefit is Harrogate later this month.
Robert Ling, Assistant Director for Technology and Change, said: “We have started 2022 with optimism; the coronavirus restrictions around working from home have relaxed so we are hoping to see an increased footfall in our town centres. We know that the offer of free Wi-Fi in public spaces is drawing people into our town centres to both work and visit.
"Anybody visiting these three towns will now benefit from savings to their mobile data plans by accessing the internet for free with no time restrictions. We are nearing the end of the scheme which represents the latest investment to improve North Yorkshire’s digital infrastructure.”
The council says free public access Wi-Fi allows people with limited or no broadband to access vital local council, government and health services and take part in the digital economy.
The scheme has been funded by £3.6m from the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership from money it received from the government’s Getting Building Fund.
David Dickson, Chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership Infrastructure & Joint Assets Board, said: “This whole programme of work to improve digital infrastructure in North Yorkshire is really important for the region. It will support York and North Yorkshire in becoming a greener, fairer and stronger economy.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.