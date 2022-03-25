Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has intervened over a report by Ofsted school inspectors, which gave the Catholic boarding school an 'inadequate' rating.

Ofsted reported a range of issues following its social care inspection, including 81 pupils attending a late night party.

As reported in The Press, the inspectors criticised the safeguarding and supervision of pupils.

The college hit back, accusing Ofsted of 'factual inaccuracies/' and 'ill-founded conclusions' in a detailed rebuttal of the allegations, stressing the school was safe for its pupils.

The MP posted on his website: "In recent weeks I have been working closely with Ampleforth College relating to Ofsted's assessment of the school after its inspection.

"I want to make clear that I am supportive of the school in this situation, and I feel that there is a fundamental dispute of the facts behind the assessment, that needs to be resolved.

"I am continuing to work with the school, Ofsted and the relevant ministers to do whatever I can to resolve this issue."

He added: "I will provide further updates in due course."