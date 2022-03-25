Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has intervened over a report by Ofsted school inspectors, which gave the Catholic boarding school an 'inadequate' rating.
Ofsted reported a range of issues following its social care inspection, including 81 pupils attending a late night party.
As reported in The Press, the inspectors criticised the safeguarding and supervision of pupils.
The college hit back, accusing Ofsted of 'factual inaccuracies/' and 'ill-founded conclusions' in a detailed rebuttal of the allegations, stressing the school was safe for its pupils.
The MP posted on his website: "In recent weeks I have been working closely with Ampleforth College relating to Ofsted's assessment of the school after its inspection.
"I want to make clear that I am supportive of the school in this situation, and I feel that there is a fundamental dispute of the facts behind the assessment, that needs to be resolved.
"I am continuing to work with the school, Ofsted and the relevant ministers to do whatever I can to resolve this issue."
He added: "I will provide further updates in due course."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment