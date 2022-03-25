TWO men were injured after a car crashed in to a tree.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.35pm last night to Sandbeck near Richmond after reports a car hit a tree.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Richmond and Colburn responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had impacted a tree. 

"Two persons were out on arrival of fire service and two men were extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with various non life threatening injuries. 

"Crews used cutting gear, small tools and lighting."