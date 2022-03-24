PEOPLE should enjoy York's warm, sunny weather over the next three days - forecasters say next week will see much colder weather sweep the country, with even a few sleet or snow showers predicted in York one day.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says Friday will be another day of wall-to-wall sunshine in York, with maximum temperatures of 18C making it feel almost summery.
The weekend will be a tad cooler, at 16C, with plenty more sunshine on Saturday and some sunny intervals on Sunday.
But with winds switching to northerly from Monday, temperatures will fall to 14C on Monday and 10C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly cloudy conditions, and only 8C on Thursday.
And forecasters say York could see light sleet showers in the early hours of next Thursday, turning to snow at about 6am before dying out, with temperatures recovering slightly to 10C by the weekend.
