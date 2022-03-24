FOUR more arrests have been made in a murder investigation, launched after a man was found dead.
As The Press reported earlier today, a murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a property in Selby.
Speaking tonight (March 24) Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said a 21-year-old man who was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of murder currently remains in police custody and four more arrests have now been made.
He said: "Today, we have also made a further four arrests in relation to this investigation.
"Understandably this incident is shocking for members of the local community, but I would like to stress that we are currently treating this as an isolated incident.
"Members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as a way of us reassuring the local community. Please feel free to speak to officers if you have any concerns.
"I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact us via submitting information online at https://www.mipp.police.uk/ Alternatively, please contact Police on 101 and quote refence number 12220049571 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
