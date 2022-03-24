TWO teenage boys attended court today after they were charged with multiple accounts of trespass with intent to steal in East Yorkshire.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged relating to two incidents at a caravan park in Sewerby in February, and one in Bridlington in July last year.

A 17-year-old, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged relating to three incidents at a caravan park in Bridlington and one in Flamborough in January, plus a further incident in Bridlington in July last year.

Both males have been remanded to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (March 24).