A YORK city centre townhouse with Minster roof terrace views in a secluded courtyard is on the market.

Blake Mews townhouse, on Blake Street, is hidden in a communal courtyard a stone's throw away from York Minster, with views of the landmark and a first floor roof terrace.

The three double-bedroom, three-bathroom, and three-floor property is on the market for £795,000.

Roof terrace Picture: Your Move Colliergate

Scott Anscomb, owner of Your Move Anscombs, Colliergate, said: "This is a very special opportunity as the house is situated in a small hidden mews development right in the heart of the city centre.

"It really is the sort place that no-one know is there!

"The roof terrace provides a wonderful view of the Minster, which is especially fabulous when it is lit up at night.

"A key feature is that the property comes with a large garage and two parking spaces, it is almost unheard-of for one property to have that much parking in such a central location.

"We have been fortunate to sell quite a few city centre houses recently and they have appealed to buyers looking for a second home or those downsizing from a village to be close the delights of the city centre.”

Open plan living area Picture: Your Move Colliergate

Two of the bedrooms have a door leading onto the roof terrace which has views of the York Minster, however the third bedroom also benefits from views of the landmark.

The main bedroom has a dressing room, and as well as the second bedroom, has an ensuite bathroom.

One of the bedrooms with terrace access Picture: Your Move Colliergate

One of the three bathrooms Picture: Your Move Colliergate

The property has an open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen area, which has underfloor heating, wall to wall cupboards and shelving, and two sets of French doors opening to Juliet balconies overlooking the courtyard.

A separate study room also has French doors and a Juliet balcony.

Blake Mews courtyard Picture: Your Move Colliergate

Floor plan Picture: Your Move Colliergate

The property is approached via two secure wrought iron gates into the communal courtyard and has a large garage and two car parking spaces.

Those interested in viewing the property can contact Your Move Colliergate on 01904 621 532.