WERE school days the best day of your life?

Whether you have good or bad memories of the classroom, most of us recall fondly friends we made at school.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos from Joseph Rowntree School in in the 1990s?

Why not pop on to our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories, and share your school memories and photos?You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/