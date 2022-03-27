WERE school days the best day of your life?
Whether you have good or bad memories of the classroom, most of us recall fondly friends we made at school.
Do you recognise anyone in these photos from Joseph Rowntree School in in the 1990s?
Why not pop on to our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories, and share your school memories and photos?You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment