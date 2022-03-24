A COUNTY lines drug dealer in North Yorkshire has been jailed for 11 years and nine months following an investigation from police.

Emma Louise Seed, aged 31, formerly of South Bank, was jailed at York Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four Class A drugs-related offences.

Following the development of information and intelligence about suspected Class A drug dealing in Whitby, Safer Neighbourhood Officers from Scarborough and Ryedale CID executed a warrant at a house in Abbots Road on February 12 2020.

This action resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia, telephones and other devices.

This sparked a two-year investigation which involved detailed analysis by the Digital Forensics Unit.

The investigation team were able to link together hundreds of phone calls and text messages with key locations along the ‘County Lines’ supply chain that was active between Teesside and Whitby.

A further drugs warrant was executed at an address in South Bank, in the Cleveland Police area, on December 9 2020. Heroin and cocaine were seized and Seed was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply,

It was evident that Seed was at the heart of the drug dealing conspiracy.

She was later charged with the seven offences and appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on August 2 2021, where the case was committed to York Crown Court.

Seed pleaded guilty in January 2021 and she has been held in custody since November 2 2021 awaiting the sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said: “Emma Seed has brought nothing but misery and harm to the Whitby community.

“She has ruthlessly exploited vulnerable and drug-addicted people for her own financial gain while operating a County Lines drug dealing conspiracy between Teesside and Whitby.

“Seed is now facing up to the full extent and seriousness of her offending. A custodial sentence of 11 years and nine months is a satisfying result for everyone connected to the investigation."

Anyone with any information about drug related crimes is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.