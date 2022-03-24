A VILLAGE that's had to do without a Post Office is to have service restored.
The Post Office service will operate from the village hall in North Frodingham in East Yorkshire as part of an outreach service to be provided by the Hunmanby postmaster.
The outreach branch for North Frodingham is due to open next month at the village hall after their previous branch closed temporarily in May 2018.
The new branch will operate every Wednesday from 12 noon – 1.30pm.
To accommodate the extra outreach there will be changes to two other outreach Post Offices that the postmaster for Hunmanby provides at Burton Fleming and Barmston meaning that at Burton Fleming the new openingn hours on Wednesdays will be from 9am-11am and at Barmston the new Wednesday opening hours will be 2pm-4pm.
Post Office Network Provision Lead, Ian Murphy, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community.
"We are delighted to be restoring a temporary outreach Post Office whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.
"We thank the postmaster for Hunmanby for providing this service.”
