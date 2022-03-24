YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by nine, taking it to 860.1 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 334 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 60,036.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 20, taking it to 784.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 978 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 171,231.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 21, taking it to 780.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 501 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 97,355.
