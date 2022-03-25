A NEW butcher is preparing to open in York.

Harry Bromwich has taken over Haxby Butchers in The Village from Jon Wreglesworth who had worked in the family business for 30 years since he was just 12 and decided it was time for a change.

Harry, who is opening on Friday, April 1 said he had always wanted to have his own business - but hadn't expected to be just 26 with a two-week old baby when it happened.

But the opportunity was 'a no brainer', he said.

"I took it with both hands," he said. "I have just had my first child - I don't do things by halves!"

Harry, who lives in Acomb, added: "It is well known that Haxby is absolutely thriving. There are a lot of businesses there doing well - some lovely coffee shops, Haxby Sports Club is so busy, and people are just so nice and welcoming. It is booming."

Harry will be operating as Bromwich Family Butchers in honour of his fiancee Emily Newby, daughter Winnie Dawn, and supportive family.

"I am nervous but excited," he said. "I have been working there all week and have given it a bit of a facelift. The number of people who have tried to come in to do their shopping has been great."

The former York High School student has worked at Knavesmire Butchers for the past 10 years, and said he had left on good terms.

"They are good friends of mine. I loved it there. I have branched out now but we are going to help each other.

"With businesses like butchers, or any local high street shops, it is better to work together than against each other. The main goal is to get people to shop local. We need as much business as we can get."

He admitted: "I have basically gone into business at the worst time possible with high energy prices. I have just signed a contract which is ridiculously high. It is what it is."

The new venture is 'a risk obviously', he said, and has led to a few sacrifices.

"I have played rugby league all my life and have decided to give it up. Saturdays, for butchers, are our busiest days. I am not getting any younger, and I am not being paid to play rugby. I am gutted about that but I have to concentrate on my family and my work."

Initially Harry has taken on one member of staff but expects to increase this in time.

He is looking forward to meeting people and finding out what they would like from their new butcher.

"I am going to offer something different - oven-ready meat where it is marinated or might be wrapped in pastry so it is easier for the customers, and hot pies which Haxby hasn't got at the moment."

Opening times will be 8am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday; 7am to 3.30pm on Saturday; and closed on Sunday and Monday.