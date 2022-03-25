STUDENTS from a school in York have taken part in a biodiversity challenge, which involved creating natural habitats for insects at a shopping centre.
Millthorpe School art technician, John Fletcher, used business link connections with Vangarde Shopping Park and their Site Management Team to work with the school on an ecological project creating the habitats.
John was project manager for this challenge - and six Year 8 girls volunteered to be involved. Two other Year 8 students will also be involved in maintaining a planter on the site as the year progresses.
Deb O’Donnell, centre manager for Vangarde Shopping Park said "It was a pleasure to be able to get involved with John again and work towards creating these amazing items.
"The girls have done amazingly well and we look forward to working closely with Millthorpe School in the future on other projects."
The team have built seven bird boxes and four large bee or insect hotels.
