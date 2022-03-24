POLICE are trying to trace a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say John Trevor Dodds, 69, from Seamer, Scarborough, is wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence conditions.
Dodds is described as white, around 5 ft 9 tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him, has worked with him, or who knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.
If you see him, or have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220006037.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
