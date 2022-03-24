Opposition has mounted to City of York Council’s decision to switch its Full Council meeting to an online-only format at the last minute following a series of Covid cases among the ruling administration.

Independent councillor Mark Warters has called for a boycott of the meeting following criticism of the move by the Labour and Conservative groups, who say the Lib Dem / Greens fear losing key votes.

It is thought around six ruling councillors either have Covid or are close contacts of positive cases.

In a letter to the council, Cllr Warters said he would “not be giving this latest unlawful, virtual gathering any credence by participating”.

He added: “I have no doubt that the whole morally bankrupt set up of senior officers and executive members will support one another in trying to pass off this latest unlawful meeting as acceptable but I don’t want to be part of it.”

Labour have considered boycotting the meeting but have tabled a motion about ending the practice of ‘fire and rehire’ and want to show their support for Valeo workers, who are on strike in a row over pay with the York-based sweet factory.

Government legislation does not allow for councils to hold decision-making meetings remotely, so tonight’s meeting will be ‘informal’, with the council’s chief operating officer, Ian Floyd, given the power to ratify those decisions.

During the winter Omicron Covid wave, the council said its constitution allows the chief operating officer to make any decision “in a situation where the matter is urgent".

Labour group leader Cllr Pete Kilbane said: “This decision has little to do with keeping people safe and everything to do with ensuring the Greens and Lib Dems don’t lose their majority in the council meeting.

“A handful of councillors becoming ill does not warrant the use of emergency powers to cancel the in-person meeting.”

Previous meetings have gone ahead in-person despite Covid cases, Labour said.

The party has also accused the Liberal Democrats of using strong-arm tactics by implying infected councillors would have to attend in person if the meeting was not moved online.

“This is tantamount to using Covid as a threat, casting further doubt over Cllr Aspden’s fitness to lead this great city,” Cllr Kilbane added.

Conservative group leader Paul Doughty said he believed the meeting may be unlawful.

He added: “It seems the Liberal Democrats have ‘encouraged’ the chief operating officer into making this decision because several members of their group have Covid.

“The correct procedure would be for those members to have stayed away from the meeting in the same way anyone unwell would.”

The Liberal Democrat’s Cllr Nigel Ayre said: “We are clear that it would not be appropriate for councillors who are still infectious to attend an in-person meeting despite current government guidance. It is our responsibility as elected members to protect the public and represent the views of our residents.”

Labour were “endangering the health of councillors, staff and the public for purely selfish political gain”, Cllr Ayre said.

He added: “Any votes taken in a situation where political proportionality of the council is overturned would not represent the democratic view of the residents of York."

Green group leader Andy D’Agorne said: “It is unfortunate, but is probably the best we can do to allow vulnerable councillors to attend and participate without fear of Covid infection, which is rising rapidly again.

“Despite the lifting of government restrictions this is a growing concern for those with weakened immunity or undergoing certain types of medical treatment.”