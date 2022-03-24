A FILM celebrating language diversity at a university in York will be screened this weekend.
The 'OurLOTE Project: York St John University' film, screening at 11.30am and 1.10pm on Sunday (March 27), celebrates the languages used in the university community including American Sign Language, Bahasa Indonesia, Korean, Spanish, and Welsh.
The film was made as part of the OurLOTE Project which aims to celebrate languages other than English, funded by York St John University and the University Council for Modern Languages.
Dr Becky Muradás-Taylor, who started the project said: "People have been talking for years about a language education crisis in the UK. But not much attention has been paid to the lack of role models. I wanted to change that by celebrating the languages spoken at York St John University.”
Dr Muradás-Taylor is currently applying for funding to broaden the OurLOTE Project out to the city to further explore and celebrate languages used in local government, education settings, media and business, as well as local residents.
The film will screen at Library Square in Museum Street, followed by a lecture from The Centre for Language and Social Justice Research (LSJ) at York St John University exploring how social inequality and injustices are enacted through language.
