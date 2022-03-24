POLICE are appealing for information after damage was caused to a popular York walking trail.
North Yorkshire Police are calling for witness to come forward after damage was caused to benches and fairy houses along the Fairy Foss trail in Heworth.
The damage happened on Sunday (March 20) between 1.30pm to 5.30pm.
Fairy houses along the trail were destroyed and a memorial bench was completely vandalised and will need to be replaced.
Fairy Foss trail was set up during the first national lockdown to improve the area and produce a family friendly walk and communal area to be enjoyed by the public.
Police are appealing for information about the damage and asking for any witnesses to get in touch.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1864 Wilding.
You can also email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220047580.
