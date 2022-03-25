FRIENDS who set up a brewery in York just six years ago have scooped a top industry award.

Brew York has been named the SIBA Brewery Business of the Year for showing itself to be 'an outstanding brewing business' across a variety of areas which sets it apart from the competition.

This was the judges’ choice award and the top prize at the awards which celebrate excellence in the industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or successful.

Andrew Butler, of Atlas Copco - award sponsor, with Brew York co-founders Lee Grabham and Wayne Smith.

Wayne Smith, managing director, who co-founded Brew York in 2016 with his friend Lee Grabham, said: "This is a huge deal for us after just six years, especially on the back of the last two difficult years caused by Covid."

Wayne and Lee set up the business after home-brewing together and sharing their passion for craft beer.

The result was the realisation of a long-lived dream to set up a brewery in York city centre complete with an on-site Tap Room.

Offering beer in such close proximity to the tanks in which they were brewed proved to be a winning formula.

Not only does Brew York have its original brewhouse in Walmgate, it also now brews in a state-of-the-art production site in Osbaldwick, and usually has at least 20 different fresh beers on offer.

This year the SIBA Buisness Awards included three new categories to reflect the shifting consumer buying habits over the last year, with UK’s best independent craft beer retailer – online; best independent craft brewery webshop; and community engagement.