AN appeal is to be launched to raise the £40,000 needed to restore a unique church porch described as one of the most 'notable pieces of Victorian church design in the East Riding'.

The tiles in the porch at Grade 1-listed All Saints Church in Pocklington were designed by Augustin Putin, one of the pioneers of 'Gothic Revival' architecture.

The porch tiling is described as an 'outstanding example of Victorian craftsmanship'. But it has been breaking up - particularly at the porch's front edge - and repairing it is expected to cost more than £40,000.

A church spokesman said: “Pocklington's porch is listed by Pevsner as one of the notable pieces of Victorian church design in the East Riding.

"All Saints is a Grade 1 listed building, so a basic repair is not an option and we have to restore it to the highest standards. The final result will bring it back to the colourful state of when it was originally created in 1885."

The fundraising appeal, titled 'Hundreds of Tiles, Thousands of Feet', will officially be launched with an event at the church at 7.30pm on Saturday April 2.

The event will include a talk by local historian Phil Gilbank on the church's links to Pugin and his fellow Victorian icon, the pottery magnate Herbert Minton.

The evening will also include a live music recital, and a technical briefing on restoring the porch tiling. Tickets, priced £10 to include wine and canapes, are available from the church office on 01759 306045 or office@allsaintspock.plus.com.

Pictured: Churchwardens Nigel Laws and Tina Morley and vicar Rev Jake Belder (centre) show some of the broken tiles in the porch doorway at All Saints.