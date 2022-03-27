THE Spread Eagle in Walmgate is a York pub much missed by regulars.
A few weeks ago, we shared some archive photos of the pub over the years.
Readers shared their memories and their own photos at the pub in our nostalgia group in Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.
David Fairey shared a photo of himself with a pint at The Spread and said: "I loved The Spread Eagle. Here I am, aged 19 enjoying an Old Peculier in the beer garden, September 1988. It was a cracking pub."
Ronnie Mort also dug out an old photo at the pub.
As reported, a public house was first recorded at the Walmgate site in the late 18th century with the current building dating from the early 19th century.
It has previously been named The Malt Shovel and the Bricklayers Arms.
It is now a restaurant, Yemen Heaven.
