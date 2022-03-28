ILL health prompted talented York seamstress Becky Harrison to launch her own business.

In 2014, Becky, from York, was rushed into emergency surgery for what turned out to be Crohn's disease, which is a chronic, lifelong condition.

A month after returning to work, she discovered the sewing alterations shop where she worked had to close-down. She took it all as a sign to take her working life into her own hands and set up an alterations and repair service from home - Sew Versatile.

Becky has been nominated as our Trader of the Week.

Here is Becky's story:

Becky runs a bespoke cushion-making service. Every item is hand made to exact customer specifications, creating comfortable and practical cushioning for window benches, nooks, dining chairs and much more in a choice of patterns, materials and foam thickness. Her best sellers are bench cushions, but she also makes bespoke cushions for outside areas and garden furniture, using UV, water and mildew resistant fabrics to help stand up against the elements. Becky also caters for the rising popularity in campervan conversions with fitted bench cushions, curtains and blackout blinds made to fit any vehicle make and model.

Why is this business is special?

High quality product and finish, and brilliant customer service. You won't find anything similar on the high street. Also, Becky's resilience. Like many small businesses, Sew Versatile buckled under the force of the pandemic lockdown restrictions. Becky couldn't offer a customer-facing fitting service anymore and was shielding throughout due to her condition, so her only options were to pivot the business or shut it down altogether. Adding further stress to the year, Becky had another emergency surgery as the result of a cancer-scare. Thankfully she was given the all-clear. 2020 was a year of getting all the bad stuff out of the way, and come out fitter and stronger, health and work wise in 2021.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Because of lockdown, Becky turned her attention to selling products online. Making all sorts to begin with, she then started following what sold best, which turned out to be soft furnishings: bench cushions, seat cushions etc. It meant completely rebuilding her business from scratch. Since setting up her online shops on Facebook and Etsy, Becky's online business has soared from strength to strength. Becky has now set up her own Sew Versatile website, where customers can view and order made-to-measure cushions: www.sewversatile.co.uk

What is your favourite story/anecdote about this business/trader?

One of Becky's passions is Dungeons and Dragons. The main dice used in the game is a 20-sided one, so she started making nine-inch soft toy versions, using her embroidery machine for the numbers on each side. They've been a big hit online. She's recently started making anniversary versions, which have the couple's initials and date of an anniversary in place of the number 20. She also loves memory quilts. She completed a quilt for a lady who's grandma died before she'd finished it. Becky thought it was wonderful to work on something someone had put so much love into and to help it achieve its full potential as a finished quilt.

