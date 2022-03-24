WORK has got underway on a £9m new care home in North Yorkshire.

Highfield Care Home is on the former site of Scarthingwell Hall home at Barkston Ash near Tadcaster, and will have 66 bedrooms.

The two-storey residential care facility is being developed by Barchester Healthcare Ltd to meet local demand.

Leading contractor Clegg Construction has been appointed to the project which includes replacing an ageing school building currently used to provide residential care facilities with the new, purpose-built development.

Demolition work has already started on site, with the completed care home forecast for delivery in summer 2023.

Lyndon Bowler, project manager for Clegg Construction, said the new facility would provide much-needed, high-quality residential care accommodation for the area, which was a popular retirement destination.

He said: “Barkston Ash is a pretty village in easy reach of Tadcaster, York, and Leeds, and as a result, is a much sought-after destination for both families and retired people.

“However, the existing care facilities were no longer fit for purpose.

"The building has outlived what could reasonably be expected from a 1960s development with flat roofs and poor insulation.

“It also doesn’t enable residents to get any meaningful benefit from the site’s fantastic location, such as views of the nearby Grade II listed church and the surrounding countryside.

“It is for this reason Barchester has decided to redevelop the site, to create high quality facilities that will provide a very high standard of care in a stunning location.”

Once completed, Highfield Care Home will offer a variety of lounge, dining, and communal spaces with pleasant views, that are close to the living spaces.

Most ground floor bedrooms will have direct access to outside space, and a number of safe external terraces will be provided for first floor residents.

The building design draws references from the former Scarthingwell Hall, and the demolition of the former school assembly hall will enable the creation of a central garden area for residents to enjoy.

Barchester Healthcare runs other care homes in the York area including Mulberry Court and Meadowbeck Care Home.

Clegg Construction is headquartered in High Pavement, Nottingham, and has offices in Thorpe Park, Leeds and Ely Road, Cambridge.