The Government has urged vulnerable people living in York to take care outside on Thursday as pollution levels reach high levels.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has recorded 'moderate' levels of air pollution at its York Bootham monitoring station and 'high' levels at the York Fishergate site.

York Fishergate is currently listed at the level 7 alert for air pollution, largely affecting people with asthma and older generations.

Meanwhile York Bootham saw pollution levels reach Defra's level 5 index, a 'moderate' rating exactly half way on the scale.

Health officials have advised adults and children with lung or heart problems, including asthma, to reduce exercise or physical exertion outside.

Those with asthma may also find they need to use their reliever inhaler more often.

In a public health message about 'high' levels via the Defra website, the Government explained: "Adults and children with lung problems, and adults with heart problems, should reduce strenuous physical exertion, particularly outdoors, and particularly if they experience symptoms.

"People with asthma may find they need to use their reliever inhaler more often. Older people should also reduce physical exertion.

"Anyone experiencing discomfort such as sore eyes, cough or sore throat should consider reducing activity, particularly outdoors."

The Daily Air Quality Index (DAQI) is numbered 1-10 from low to very high and divided into four bands.

Defra has forecast areas of moderate to high air pollution across the UK into Friday.

In March 2020, researchers saw air pollution in UK cities fall as the nation went into lockdown.

As daily life ground to a halt in the UK, with a sharp reduction in traffic that causes much of the air pollution in cities, air quality started to improve.

Air pollution causes an estimated 40,000 early deaths in the UK each year.

Air pollution is linked to health problems including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and disease, and respiratory diseases and infections, as well as stunting the growth of children’s lungs.