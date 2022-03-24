FOURTEEN more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 850.
There have been 23 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 150 deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 110,895.
The dates of death range from December 31 2021 - March 23 2022.
The families of those who have passed have been informed.
