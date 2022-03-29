MEET little Albie-James who couldn't wait to make an appearance.

He barely gave his mum Gemma Richardson time to get to hospital before arriving into the world.

Gemma, of Acomb, said: "Very fast labour contractions came from nowhere. I had to be blue lighted in and gave birth two minutes after arriving in the hospital. They didn't even get chance to get my name."

Albie-James is just one of five new babies we are meeting today. The others are: Ivy Winter Sculthorp, Emerald Hope Gorman, Robyn Alice Fentiman, and Ocean-Faith Wyrill.

If you have had a baby recently and would like to have them featured in The Press and online, send us their story and photo via this link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Albie-James Richardson

York Press: Albie-JamesAlbie-James

Baby's date of birth?

March 7 2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Gemma and James Richardson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very fast labour contractions came from nowhere. I had to be blue lighted in and gave birth two minutes after arriving in the hospital. They didn't even get chance to get my name.

---

Ivy Winter Sculthorp

York Press: IvyIvy

Baby's date of birth?

26/02/22

Baby's weight?

8lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Victoria Cooper and Luke Sculthorp

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Easingwold

Anything unusual about the birth?

Had induction 24 hours after waters broke. Labour lasted 3 and half hours in total, she was born with her hand next to her face.

---

Emerald Hope Gorman

York Press: EmeraldEmerald

Baby's date of birth?

21/02/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Ailis and Henry Gorman

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Bootham

Anything unusual about the birth?

Went in to be induced but Emerald decided to make an appearance on her own.

---

Robyn Alice Fentiman

York Press: RobynRobyn

Baby's date of birth?

23 February 2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Andrew Fentiman and Lisa Burn

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No.

---

Ocean-Faith Wyrill

York Press: OceanOcean

Baby's date of birth?

23-02-2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Stacey Wyrill and Craig Beattie

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Brayton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born three weeks early.

Send us your new baby photo

Please send us your story and new baby photo via this link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/