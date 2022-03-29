MEET little Albie-James who couldn't wait to make an appearance.
He barely gave his mum Gemma Richardson time to get to hospital before arriving into the world.
Gemma, of Acomb, said: "Very fast labour contractions came from nowhere. I had to be blue lighted in and gave birth two minutes after arriving in the hospital. They didn't even get chance to get my name."
Albie-James is just one of five new babies we are meeting today. The others are: Ivy Winter Sculthorp, Emerald Hope Gorman, Robyn Alice Fentiman, and Ocean-Faith Wyrill.
Albie-James Richardson
Baby's date of birth?
March 7 2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Gemma and James Richardson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very fast labour contractions came from nowhere. I had to be blue lighted in and gave birth two minutes after arriving in the hospital. They didn't even get chance to get my name.
---
Ivy Winter Sculthorp
Baby's date of birth?
26/02/22
Baby's weight?
8lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Victoria Cooper and Luke Sculthorp
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Easingwold
Anything unusual about the birth?
Had induction 24 hours after waters broke. Labour lasted 3 and half hours in total, she was born with her hand next to her face.
---
Emerald Hope Gorman
Baby's date of birth?
21/02/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Ailis and Henry Gorman
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Bootham
Anything unusual about the birth?
Went in to be induced but Emerald decided to make an appearance on her own.
---
Robyn Alice Fentiman
Baby's date of birth?
23 February 2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Andrew Fentiman and Lisa Burn
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No.
---
Ocean-Faith Wyrill
Baby's date of birth?
23-02-2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Stacey Wyrill and Craig Beattie
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Brayton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born three weeks early.
