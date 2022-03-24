A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a property in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Millgate in Selby shortly before 1.15am this morning (March 24). Officers attended along with the ambulance service.
Police have confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the property and this is currently being treated as a murder investigation.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. The man remains in police custody.
A scene guard is currently in place and is expected to remain for some time.
Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote refence number: 12220049571.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You can also submit information online at https://www.mipp.police.uk/
