A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire is taking part in a new research project which aims to help provide the best delirium detection, prevention and care.
The team at Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough are working with Hull York Medical School and the University of Hull’s Wolfson Palliative Care Research Centre on the study, which is funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and is set to continue until February next year.
Co-chief investigator of the study Miriam Johnson, Professor of Palliative Medicine at Hull York Medical School, said: “We’re delighted that Saint Catherine’s is joining this study which will drive forward improvements in delirium care both in the region and beyond.”
Delirium causes confusion and difficulty thinking. It may affect people with serious illness and be distressing for the patient and those close to them. Delirium is very common in cancer patients with advanced disease. It can be caused by cancer or cancer treatment.
An authorised delirium study researcher is working with the hospice team, reviewing information about delirium and the delirium care received. All the details will be confidential and patients will not be identified in the study.
This study is sponsored by the University of Hull and approved by the NHS Health Research Authority’s Research Ethics Committee and Confidentiality Advisory Group.
