YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has quizzed Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the government doing more to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
Mr Sturdy (Conservative) told parliament on Wednesday he welcomed recent 'improvements' to the UK government's response.
The MP asked: "Does the Prime Minister agree that our response must still move much faster, with a shift to processing applications in the UK and cutting the red tape and bureaucracy, so we can match the scale of Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis since the second world war?"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: "My hon. Friend is right that we will see many more people coming here.
"He is right that the instincts of this country are to be as generous as possible.
"That is why we have made sure that applications can now be processed online very quickly, so people can come here with their passports."
The Prime Minister added: "Under the family reunion scheme alone, I think the numbers are now running in excess of 16,000 people coming here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.