A SCHOOL in York held a fundraising day to support the crisis in Ukraine earlier this week - and one pupil has written a powerful song inspired by the conflict.

St Peter’s School in the city organised a 'Day for Ukraine' on Wednesday (March 23), with both staff and pupils of all ages encouraged to wear the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Pupils and staff had been looking for opportunities to support the people of Ukraine, so the school decided to organise a non-uniform day to raise funds for those who have been hit by the conflict. Each pupil donated £1 on the day and, with additional donations from parents, almost £2,000 has already been raised for the appeal.

One of the pupils at the school, Isla, has even written a powerful song inspired by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She was inspired to write 'Nightingale Song' for the people of Ukraine after hearing about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the news.

Isla, 11, said: ""I was inspired by the Ukrainian people who are standing up for what they believe in. I find this really powerful - they are an inspiration to me and an inspiration to us all.

"I also wrote the song to comfort the Ukrainian people who are suffering because of the war."

The youngster completed the composition in just two days, including one day of songwriting and one day of production. Isla sang the song herself and played the piano for the recording, before using Soundtrap to add the violin part which completes the song.

Isla hopes to raise as much money as possible for the UNICEF UK Ukrainian appeal through the sale of her song. Those who wish to support the appeal are encouraged to buy the song on iTunes, as it raises more money than listening to other streaming platforms. You can find the song and donate by searching for Nightingale Song by Isla Hannett on iTunes.

Andy Falconer, head of St Peter’s 8-13, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of Isla and her creative and very personal way of raising money for the Ukrainian crisis. The song is beautiful and it is hard not to get emotional when you listen to her sing it.”

For as long as the conflict lasts, St Peter's has also taken the decision that their fundraising in Chapel should be given to the Red Cross to support their work in Ukraine.

St Peter's School is also exploring links with a local charity who take supplies out to those who have been displaced by the conflict and members of the school community have been donating essential items including blankets, toiletries, first aid kits, nappies and baby milk formula.